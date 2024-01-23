Important matters listed for hearing in Supreme Court on January 23

Important matters listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 23: * SC seven-judge Constitution Bench to hear pleas regarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University * SC to hear pleas of Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging a May 26 order last year of the high court, transferring to itself all matters related to dispute pending before a Mathura court * SC to hear plea of TMC leader Sushmita Dev seeking issuance of Aadhaar to persons included in final supplementary list of National Register of Citizens in Assam * SC to hear plea of Tamil Nadu government alleging delay by state's governor in giving assent to bills passed by assembly. PTI MNL SZM