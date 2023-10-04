Important matters listed for hearing in Supreme Court on Oct 4

Important matters listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 4: * A seven-judge constitution bench of the SC will reconsider the apex court's 1998 verdict granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribes to make a speech or vote in Parliament and state legislatures * Pleas of Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand in case related to alleged embezzlement of funds for a museum at Ahmedabad's Gulbarg Society devastated in the 2002 riots * SC to hear bail pleas of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam case * SC to hear bail plea of professor Shoma Sen, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. PTI MNL IJT