Important matters listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on Friday, Sept 26 * IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against actor Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

* Plea by two children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor seeking share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's reported Rs 30,000 crore assets.

* Pleas by journalist Ravish Kumar and Newslaundry challenging order to take down videos against Adani Enterprises. PTI SKV UK HIG HIG