Important matters listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on March 12

Important matters listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday: * Indian National Congress' plea challenging an order by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refusing to grant stay on notice issued by the tax department for recovery of outstanding tax of over Rs 105 crore.

* Petition against Delhi University's decision to admit students to the law course solely on the basis of CLAT-UG and not CUET.

* Suo motu case over delay in acceptance of bail bonds by jail authorities for release of inmates.

* Plea seeking de-recognition of the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly using public money for promoting Ganesh Chaturthi festival in contravention of the Constitution of a secular country.