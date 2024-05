Important matters listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 15: -- Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

-- Actor Jackie Shroff's plea against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain.

-- Petition relating to poor condition of dairies in Delhi.