Important matters listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 9

Important matters listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 9: – SC to pronounce verdict on a PIL seeking setting up of MP/MLA courts and on the issue of life ban of convicted lawmakers.

Advertisment

– Anticipatory bail plea of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet Case.

- Plea related to increasing judicial infrastructure and filling up vacancies in lower judiciary.

- SC to hear PIL to control freebies promised by political parties during elections.

Advertisment

- SC to hear PIL for directions to frame standard format of manifestoes of the political parties.

– Plea of West Bengal government alleging that CBI has been proceeding with probe in various cases even after state has withdrawn its general consent.

- SC to hear plea seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into incidents of alleged police encounters and killings in Uttar Pradesh.

- Pleas, including one filed by noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, seeking direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI in Gujarat encounter cases. PTI MNL MNL VN VN