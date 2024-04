Important matters listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on April 29, Monday: * HC to hear a plea seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for the death of a one-and-a half-year-old girl who was allegedly mauled by a pack of dogs in the Dhobi Ghat area of Tuqhlaq Lane in Delhi.

*HC to pronounce order on a PIL highlighting non-supply of educational material and other statutory benefits to students in MCD schools even after commencement of the new academic session. PTI SKV RPA