Important matters listed in SC on Jun 25

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (June 25).

* SC to hear pleas related to appointment of the president and members of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the District Consumer Redressal Commissions * SC to hear bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav in a spurious liquor case in which nine people died in Azamgarh in 2022 * SC to hear bail plea of Neeraj Singal, an ex-promoter and MD of M/s Bhushan Steel Ltd., in money laundering case * SC to hear bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in money laundering case.