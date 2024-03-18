Important matters listed in SC on Mar 18

Important matters listed in the SC on March 18, Monday: * SC to hear pleas related to disclosure of details of Electoral Bonds in which the top court has asked SBI to explain the reasons for non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance of its directions.

* SC is scheduled to deliver its verdict on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

* SC is scheduled to hear a plea filed by six Congress rebels, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, against their disqualification from the state assembly.

* SC to hear plea of UP Congress for appointment of arbitrator to assess its liability towards the UPSRTC for the period 1981-89 in which the party has hired buses and taxis or ferrying supporters for political rallies. PTI MNL RHL