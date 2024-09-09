Important matters listed in SC on Monday, Sept 9: * Suo motu case related to rape and murder of postgraduate medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

* Plea related to compensation for land which was 'illegally' occupied by Maharashtra government.

* Plea of Payal Abdullah, estranged wife of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, in divorce case * Batch of pleas including by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and others challenging UP and Uttarakhand governments' directives asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display names of their owners, staff * Plea of Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case