Important matters listed in SC on Thursday

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 12 * Plea related to constitutional validity of the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act. SC earlier stayed the HC order that scrapped the Act.

* Plea of customs department seeking review of 2021 verdict holding that the DRI officers have no authority to seek recovery of duties under Customs law.

* Pleas against marital rape, including a plea of All India Democratic Womens Association (AIDWA), challenging marital rape exception under new criminal law.

* Pleas challenging constitutional validity of matrimonial law provisions which empower courts to ask estranged spouses to "cohabit" to restore conjugal rights.

* Plea of DGST against Karnataka HC order which held that online games of skill like rummy are not taxable as betting or gambling under the CGST Act.

* SC to hear plea of Uddhav Thackeray group challenging the speaker's decision to recognise CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena.

* SC to hear plea on the issue of cap imposed on admission of students in educational institutions claiming minority status. PTI MNL IJT IJT