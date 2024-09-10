Important matters listed in SC on Tuesday, Sept 10 * Pleas against marital rape including a plea of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) challenging the marital rape exception under new criminal laws * Pleas challenging constitutional validity of matrimonial law provisions which empower courts to ask estranged spouses to "cohabit" to restore conjugal rights * DGST plea against Karnataka HC order which held that online games of skill like rummy are not taxable as betting or gambling under the CGST Act * Pleas highlighting instances of hate speech at rallies and events * Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's plea against a Delhi HC verdict that refused to quash defamation proceedings against him over his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remarks targeting PM Modi. PTI MNL TIR TIR