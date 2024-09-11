Important matters listed in SC on Wednesday

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Sep 11): * SC to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act. On April 5, the top court stayed an Allahabad HC order that scrapped the Act calling it "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism.

* Pleas against marital rape, including one by All India Democratic Womens Association (AIDWA), challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws.

* Pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the matrimonial law provisions which empower courts to ask estranged spouses to "cohabit" to restore conjugal rights.

* Plea of DGST against Karnataka HC order which held that online games of skill like rummy are not taxable as betting or gambling under the CGST Act.

* Plea of Uddhav Thackeray group challenging the speaker's decision to recognise the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.

* SC to hear plea of Centre seeking vacating of stay on Uttarakhand HC order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the Railways in Haldwani. PTI MNL IJT IJT