Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Friday

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, February 23: * SC to hear plea seeking publication of review orders passed by a special committee headed by the Union home secretary on internet restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

* SC to hear Swami Prasad Maurya's plea for quashing of criminal proceedings over his alleged remark about Tulsidas' Ramcharitmas.

* SC to hear plea of son of slain Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia,who is a prosecution witness, seeking security cover.

* SC to hear plea of suspended IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan of Jharkhand cadre seeking bail in the money laundering case arising from the alleged land scam. PTI MNL RHL