Important matters listed in Supreme Court on January 2

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 2: * SC to hear AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's plea seeking implementation of the 1991 places of worship law, which asks to maintain the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.

* SC to hear Delhi government's plea seeking release of funds for its 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme providing free treatment to accident victims.

* SC to hear plea concerning farmers' protest at Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana.

* SC to hear petition raising issue concerning designation of lawyers as senior advocates.

* SC to hear plea relating to open jails and condition in prisons across the country. PTI ABA AS AS