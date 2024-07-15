Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Monday

Important matters listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, July 15: * SC to hear batch of pleas of NTA seeking transfer of petitions from different HCs to the top court in the NEET-UG matter.

* Plea of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao against Commission of Inquiry set up to probe alleged irregularities in the power sector.

* SC to hear plea of West Bengal chief secretary against notices issued by the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on a complaint of BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

* SC to hear pleas for filling of vacant posts in state pollution control boards.

* Plea of Maharashtra government against a Bombay HC order which paved way for premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, serving life term in a murder case.