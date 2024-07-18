Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Thursday

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 18: * Plea against Karnataka HC which held that online games of skill like rummy are not taxable as betting or gambling under the CGST Act.

* SC to hear a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 which was held on May 5.

*Pleas of NTA seeking transfer of petitions pending different HCs to the top court in the NEET-UG matters.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (Recruitment and Service Conditions) Rules which exclude visually impaired candidates from seeking appointment in the State's judicial service. PTI MNL RHL