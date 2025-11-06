Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Thursday, Nov 6

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday: *SC to hear plea of West Bengal challenging the Calcutta High Court order that invalidated the classification of 77 communities as OBCs in the state.

* SC to pronounce verdict on pleas of CBI and Chhattisgarh government challenging acquittal of Amit Jogi, son of former state chief minister Ajit Jogi in 2003 Avtar Singh Jaggi murder case.

* SC to consider plea seeking NOTA option in constituencies where there is an uncontested election with only one candidate.

* SC to hear plea of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan seeking quashing of criminal cases against him.

* SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in Delhi riots cases. PTI MNL MNL MPL MPL