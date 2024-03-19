Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19: - SC to hear a batch of pleas seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, till the apex court has decided the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

- SC to hear plea by 250 Kuki students seeking to direct UGC to relocate them to different Central Universities.

- SC to hear a batch of pleas on seeking direction to curb hate speeches.

- SC to hear plea of Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains by the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

- SC to hear plea of AAP leader Sanjay Singh challenging Delhi HC order dismissing his bail plea.

- SC to hear plea Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah against Allahabad HC order against court-monitored survey of the Idgah Mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

- SC to hear pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others challenging various provisions of PMLA.

- SC to hear plea of Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved for issuing misleading advertisements about medicinal cures. PTI MNL NSD NSD