Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Wednesday

Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 24: * SC to pass certain directions on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

* A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to hear a dispute between private landowners in Mumbai and the Maharashtra govt over the state's attempts to take over dilapidated properties for restoration.

* SC to hear suit of West Bengal in which it has challenged the power of CBI to investigate cases in its jurisdiction, despite revocation of general consent. PTI MNL MNL SKY SKY

