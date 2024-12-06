Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Friday -- SC to hear pleas of former IAS officer Anil Tuteja of Chhattisgarh cadre challenging his arrest in money laundering case related to alleged liquor scam.

Advertisment

-- SC to hear bail plea of Augusta Wetlands chopper scam accused Christian Michael James.

-- SC to hear pleas of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is convicted in 1984 Sikh riot cases -- SC to hear plea of ED challenging bail granted to DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in multi crore Yes Bank fraud money laundering case.

-- SC to hear coaching institutes challenging sealing of their premises by MCD and actions by DDA following death of UPSC aspirants. PTI MNL VN VN