Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 25: * SC to hear plea of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust related to halal certification.

* SC to hear plea of Umar Ansari seeking a direction to transfer his father Mukhtar Ansari to any prison outside Uttar Pradesh.

* SC to hear petition of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal against Kerala High Court order rejecting his plea for suspension of his conviction in an attempt to murder case. PTI MNL SKY SKY