Important matters listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 21: * SC to hear batch of pleas against Bombay HC order which had refused to grant an interim stay on setting up a fact-checking unit (FCU) under the recently amended Information Technology (IT) Rules to identify fake and false content on social media against the government, noting that no grave and irreparable loss would be caused.

* SC to hear plea of Tamil Nadu government against alleged delay by governor in giving assent to bills and also fresh plea related to governor refusing to appoint Ponmudi as Minister.

* SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging CJI's exclusion from the panel meant to select CEC and ECs and the appointment of new election commissioners.

* SC to hear plea raising the issue of political parties promising electoral freebies.

* SC to hear plea of Kerala government alleging Centre interfering in its finances and imposing cap on borrowing limits.