Important suggestions given to Haryana govt on budget, but they never implement it: Hooda

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that opposition gives several important suggestions to the state government pertaining to the budget, but they never implement it.

The Leader of the Opposition in Haryana alleged that the BJP government has always misled the public in the name of budget.

"To cover up its failures, the government repeatedly asks for suggestions from the opposition regarding the budget, in its attempt to mislead the people of the state," the Congress leader said.

"The opposition has sent several important suggestions to this government regarding the budget, focusing on public welfare, but the BJP has not acted on any of them till date," he said.

This is why the state's economy is continuously deteriorating, Hooda claimed.

"Debt is skyrocketing, and no constructive work is being done. Haryana's economy is lagging behind on every parameter. This is the reason why the state, which had a debt of only Rs 70,000 crore from its formation (in 1966) until 2014, now has a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore," Hooda said in a statement here.

The Congress leader alleged that in the last 11 years, this government has neither established any major industry in Haryana, nor started any major project, nor built any major university or institution, or extended the metro by even an inch, or laid any new railway lines.

He said the question is, when state debt is mounting on one hand, where have lakhs of crores of rupees been spent.

The public also knows the answer to this question "as the BJP government has squandered the hard-earned money of the people through scams", Hooda said.

Referring to the state government seeking suggestions from a cross-section of people before the Haryana budget, Hooda stated that "Congress MLAs will no longer fall for the pretense of giving suggestions on the budget. They will give their reaction only after the budget is presented".

"When Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief minister and finance minister, he also asked for suggestions on the budget. The Opposition gave its suggestions, but none of them were even mentioned in the budget. Now, the present chief minister (Nayab Singh Saini) is also resorting to event management instead of working and making any decisions in the public interest," he stated.

Hooda said if the government brings a budget that is in the interest of all sections of society, "instead of playing politics, the opposition will also appreciate it". PTI SUN NB