Important to instill fear in rapists: Modi on Kolkata doctor rape-murder

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Modi said that it is time when culprits are not only required to be punished in a speedy manner but they need to be shamed in a big way.
Modi said this fear needs to be instilled in the culprits.
I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, State… pic.twitter.com/qAdYmIyr9k— DD News (@DDNewslive) August 15, 2024