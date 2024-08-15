National

Important to instill fear in rapists: Modi on Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Masaba Naqvi
Narendra Modi delivers his 11th address from the rampart of the Red Fort on August 15, 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Modi said that it is time when culprits are not only required to be punished in a speedy manner but they need to be shamed in a big way.

Modi said this fear needs to be instilled in the culprits.

