What becomes cheaper and what becomes costlier? Check complete list

New Delhi: Imported life-saving drugs and medicines used in the treatment of cancer, rare and other severe chronic diseases, along with imported premium cars and motorcycles, are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2025-26.

However, certain items like interactive flat panel (touch screen) displays imported as fully built units and certain knitted fabrics will become costlier due to increase in basic customs duties.

The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

Which item will become cheaper after Union Budget 2025-26?

Imported cars priced over USD 40,000 or engine capacity of more than 3,000 cc

Imported motorcycles as completely built (CBU) unit with engine capacity not exceeding 1600cc

Motorcycles with engine capacity not exceeding 1600cc imported in semi-knocked down (SKD) form

Motorcycles with engine capacity not exceeding 1600cc imported in completely knocked down form

Imported motorcycles with engine capacity of 1600cc and above in CBU form

Motorcycles with engine capacity of 1600cc and above in SKD form

Motorcycles with engine capacity of 1600cc and above in CKD form Imported vehicles for transport of 10 or more persons

Parts of electronic toys

Synthetic flavouring essences and mixtures, used in food and drink industries

Articles of Jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ ware

Ethernet switches Carrier grade

Which item will become costlier after Union Budget 2025-26?