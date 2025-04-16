Impose Prez rule in West Bengal: Shiv Sena slams Mamata govt on anti-Waqf law violence

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Wednesday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government over incidents of violence following protests against the new Waqf law, and demanded imposition of President's rule in West Bengal.

Claiming that Hindus were living in fear in West Bengal, the Eknath Shinde-led party alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was a "mere spectator" despite the violence, while other INDIA bloc allies were also keeping mum over it.

Violent protests erupted last week in the pockets of Murshidabad district in West Bengal following anger over the amended Waqf Act. The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

Addressing a press conference here, Shiv Sena spokesperson and the party's Lok Sabha member from Thane Naresh Mhaske strongly condemned the violence in West Bengal.

"Despite the violence, the TMC government in West Bengal has remained a mere spectator. All the violence is taking place under the nose of the state government and the local police. Therefore, the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed in the state," he said.

Hindus are being subjected to atrocities. Several persons lost their lives in the violence in parts of West Bengal. There was also enormous loss of property, primarily belonging to Hindus, he alleged.

"Hindus in West Bengal are living in a state of fear. The TMC and its government are provoking the sentiments of Hindus," he said.

Mhaske said a Shiv Sena delegation would visit West Bengal to meet and console the affected families and provide them assistance.

He also questioned the silence of other leaders of other constituents of the INDIA bloc, including M K Stalin and Rahul Gandhi over the violence, stating that they were afraid of Mamata Banerjee.