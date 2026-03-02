'Impossible not to feel emotional': Punjabi actor Ammy Virk as wife, daughter stranded in UAE

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk on Monday expressed emotional distress as his wife and six-year-old daughter are stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid escalating tension there after the Israel-US attack on Iran.

Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab general secretary Baltej Pannu contacted Virk and assured that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally monitoring the matter.

In an Instagram post, the 'Nikka Zaildar' actor said it is "impossible not to feel emotional and tense." "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my six-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this," Virk said in the post.

"'Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl, Papa don't worry' is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people," wrote the Punjabi actor, who also featured in Bollywood movies such as '83' and 'Bad Newz'.

Virk prayed for the safety of those stranded in the affected countries.

"I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected," he wrote.

Virk also acknowledged and appreciated efforts of the UAE government.

"From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure that people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for the peace, stability and well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected," he wrote.

Following Virk's post, AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu contacted the Punjabi actor over phone and inquired about the whereabouts of his family in the UAE.

Pannu assured Virk that the Punjab government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally monitoring the matter.

Mann will soon take up the matter with the Central government and make every possible political and diplomatic effort to ensure the safety of Virk's family, he said.

The AAP leader said the government is making all efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens stranded abroad.

Expressing concerns over the ongoing crisis in the Gulf countries, he said, "We pray to God for the war to end soon and for peace to be restored." He said the Punjab government is committed to the safety of its citizens and will work with the Centre to find an immediate resolution to the matter.

Several people from Punjab, especially tourists, are stranded in the affected countries.

Neeru Garg, the principal of SSD Girls College in Punjab's Bathinda, who was on a trip to Dubai with her husband, was stranded in Sharjah.

A newly wed couple from Sardoolgarh in Punjab's Mansa was also stuck in Dubai. His family back home appealed to the Centre to help evacuate them as early as possible.

Several international flights have been cancelled in view of the escalating Middle-East conflict. As a result, several Indians are stranded in Dubai and Sharjah.

Chief Minister Mann on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline number to assist Punjabis stranded in the affected countries, assuring them all possible help.

Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of stranded people in the affected countries. PTI CHS RUK RUK