Impossible to work on other things in absence of peaceful atmosphere: J&K CM

Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Highlighting the importance of a peaceful atmosphere, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said “if there is no peace, it becomes impossible to work on other things so it is our responsibility to help in keeping things peaceful”.

Advertisment

Abdullah strongly batted for the restoration of full statehood.

“This is not the assembly that we want…we want a full fledged assembly, the one promised by the prime minister,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking on the vote of thanks for the lieutenant governor’s address in the House, which met on Monday for its first session post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories by the BJP-led Central government on August 5, 2019.

Advertisment

“If there is no peace, it becomes impossible to work on other things. So it is our responsibility to help in keeping things peaceful. Two ways peace can be brought - through arrests and other such measures and second through making people partners in peace,” Abdullah said.

“Unfortunately, we don't have powers over these things, but I have told the senior officers that there should be a mechanism where we can ensure the safety of the forces while not putting people to unease,” he added.

The chief minister's remarks came at a time when terror incidents have witnessed a sharp increase after the formation of his government on October 16. PTI MIJ TAS AS