Imposter demands money from man in name of MLA; cops launch probe

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) An unidentified person allegedly posed as a staffer in Mumbai BJP MLA Ameet Satam's office and demanded Rs 25,000 from an acquaintance of the legislator as "educational assistance", police said on Monday.

The city police have registered an FIR against the unidentified culprit and launched a probe into the matter, they said.

Chaitanya Naik, who is an acquaintance of Andheri (West) MLA Satam, received a call on his mobile phone last week, wherein the caller identified himself as 'Sehgal' and claimed he was speaking from the legislator's office, an official from Juhu police station said.

Later, the person sent a message to Naik demanding Rs 25,000 as "educational assistance", he said.

Naik got suspicious and called Satam following which he realised that someone tried to cheat him.

Based on a complaint filed by Naik, the police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into it, the official said. PTI ZA GK