'Impregnate childless women, earn money': Bihar Police nabs 3 cyber fraudsters for duping young men

Nawada (Bihar), Jan 11 (PTI) Bihar Police on Saturday arrested three cyber fraudsters for luring young men by promising them a hefty sum as "customer fees" for impregnating childless women in Nawada district.

The trio, identified as Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar and Rahul Kumar, are suspected to be a part of a larger gang.

Six mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Speaking to reporters, Nawada DSP (Headquarters) Imran Parwej said, "Acting on a complaint received by the Cyber police station, a trap was laid and three persons -- Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar and Rahul Kumar -- were arrested on the charges of luring young men by promising them a hefty sum as customer fees for impregnating childless women. They were running this racket from Kauara village under the jurisdiction of Nadriganj police station." Further investigation revealed that the arrested persons, who are suspected to be part of a gang of cyber fraudsters, used to post advertisements on social media platforms, offering large sums of money in exchange for making childless women pregnant, the DSP said.

"They were running an 'All India Pregnant Job Service' website, through which they lured prospective customers. They used to offer people Rs 5-10 lakh in exchange for making women pregnant. Even in case of failure, customers were promised Rs 50,000," the DSP said.

"Initially, they used to collect PAN and Aadhaar card details of the trapped people (prospective customers). Later, they used to collect money from the people in the name of registration and booking hotels," he said, adding they used to blackmail and extort the young men.

Further investigation is on, he added.