Impressed by natural farming in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi encourages all farmers to adopt it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon all farmers of the country to think of pursuing natural farming, saying it can address multiple agricultural challenges such as rising dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides which affect soil fertility, moisture and long-term sustainability among others.

Modi wrote that he attended the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore on November 19, when a group of farmers invited him to attend it and was awestruck to see that "people from diverse backgrounds, including scientists, FPO leaders, first-generation graduates, traditional cultivators and notably people who had left high-paying corporate careers, decided to return to their roots and pursue natural farming".

"Natural farming, as we all know, draws from India's traditional knowledge systems and modern ecological principles to cultivate crops without synthetic chemicals. It promotes diversified fields where plants, trees and livestock coexist to support natural biodiversity. The approach relies on recycling farm residues and enhancing soil health through mulching and aeration, rather than external inputs," he stated.

"This Summit in Coimbatore will forever remain a part of my memory! It indicated a shift in mindset, imagination and confidence with which India's farmers and agri-entrepreneurs are shaping the future of agriculture," he added.

Modi mentioned that the programme included an interaction with farmers from Tamil Nadu in which they showcased their efforts in natural farming and "I was amazed!" "I met people whose life journeys and commitment to doing something new were noteworthy," he added.

Citing instances of individual entrepreneurs, he said that there was a farmer who managed nearly 10 acres of multi-layered agriculture with bananas, coconuts, papaya, pepper and turmeric.

"He maintains 60 desi cows, 400 goats and local poultry," Modi wrote.

"Another farmer has dedicated himself to preserving native rice varieties like Mapillai Samba and Karuppu Kavuni. He focuses on value-added products, creating health mixes, puffed rice, chocolates and protein bars," he added.

The prime minister praised a first-generation graduate, who runs a 15-acre natural farm and has trained over 3,000 farmers, supplying nearly 30 tonnes of vegetables every month.

"Some people who were running their own FPOs supported tapioca farmers and promoted tapioca-based products as a sustainable raw material for bioethanol and Compressed Biogas," he said.

Referring to a case study of entrepreneurs, who showed how science and sustainability can blend seamlessly, Modi wrote, "One of the agri-innovators was a biotechnology professional who built a seaweed-based biofertilizer enterprise employing 600 fishermen across coastal districts; another developed nutrient-enriched bioactive biochar that boosts soil health.

"The people I met there belonged to different backgrounds, but there was one thing in common: a complete commitment to soil health, sustainability, community upliftment and a deep sense of enterprise." Emphasising India's commendable progress in the field of natural farming, Modi reminded the Centre's National Mission on Natural Farming, saying that it has already connected lakhs of farmers with sustainable practices.

"Across the nation, thousands of hectares are under natural farming. Efforts by the Government such as encouraging exports, institutional credit being expanded significantly through the Kisan Credit Card (including for livestock and fisheries) and PM-Kisan, have also helped farmers pursuing natural farming," he said.

He added, "Natural farming is also closely linked to our efforts to promote Shree Anna or millets. What is also gladdening is the fact that women farmers are taking to natural farming in a big way." Modi highlighted the challenges caused by modern farming and said that over the past few decades, the rising dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides has affected soil fertility, moisture and long-term sustainability.

"At the same time, farming costs have steadily increased," Modi stated.

According to him, natural farming directly addresses these challenges.

"The use of Panchagavya, Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, and mulching protects soil health, reduces chemical exposure, and lowers input costs while building strength against climate change and erratic weather patterns," he added.

The prime minister encouraged farmers to begin with 'one acre, one season' and said that the outcomes from even a small plot can build confidence and inspire larger adoption.

"When traditional wisdom, scientific validation and institutional support come together, natural farming can become feasible and transformative," he said.

"I call upon all of you to think of pursuing natural farming. You can do this by being associated with FPOs, which are becoming strong platforms for collective empowerment. You can explore a StartUp relating to this area," he added.

He called the convergence among farmers, science, entrepreneurship and collective action in Coimbatore truly inspiring.

"I am sure we will together continue making our agriculture and allied sectors productive and sustainable. If you know of teams working on natural farming, do let me know too," Modi said. PTI JP ZMN