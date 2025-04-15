Impressive intermediate results attributed to minister Nara Lokesh's initiatives in Andhra

Amaravati, April 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh intermediate colleges, both government and private, have recorded impressive results for the academic year 2024 – 25, due to the initiatives ushered in by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, sources close to the government said on Tuesday.

Government junior colleges have recorded their best intermediate exam results in the last 10 years, enabled by the introduction of centralised assessments, teacher performance monitoring system and regular parent teacher meetings to achieve this transformative outcome, the sources added.

Pass percentage in government junior colleges rose to 69 percent for second year students, highest in a decade.

Likewise, 47 per cent of students cleared the first-year intermediate examinations, the second-best performance of the past decade.

“The overall success rate across the public and private institutions was also equally high with 70 per cent of first year students and 83 per cent of the second year students passed,” the sources said.

Reforms instituted by Lokesh include reintroduction of free textbooks and notebooks through Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Scheme and launch of Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal scheme for intermediate students.

Promotion of 217 principals after a gap of five-years, introduction of centralised assessment from October 2024 and tying teacher performance to student outcomes in internal assessments are other initiatives.

Extending college hours from 9 am to 5 pm, introducing a 100-day remedial programme for academically weaker students, regular parent teacher meetings, WhatsApp groups to update parents are also among the measures that brought about the transformation, the sources said.

“It has been an incredibly satisfying outcome to a reform-filled year on the education front. My congratulations to all the students for the excellent outcome. We will initiate further reforms to ensure our students maintain the feat and further improve their performance in the next year,” Lokesh had said in a press release.

Further, Lokesh said that he was happy to deliver such an impressive performance in the first year itself. PTI STH ADB