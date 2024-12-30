Improper format of forms delay collection of biometrics of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram: Officials

Aizawl, Dec 30 (PTI) The Mizoram government is yet to begin the process of collecting biometric details of over 32,000 refugees from Myanmar due to hurdles caused by issues related to the format of the requisite forms, a senior home department official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The extended deadline set by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the same ends on December 31.

State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia said that the biometric enrolment exercise was delayed primarily due to the format of forms provided by the MHA, as those were "not suitable" for the collection of such data on Myanmar nationals taking shelter in the state.

"The MHA provided us with forms called 'embassy forms', designed to deport illegal foreign immigrants. The forms are unsuitable for recording the biometric details of refugees fleeing the conflict, and are given shelter in Mizoram on humanitarian grounds," Vanlalmawia told PTI.

Advertisment

He said the state government has communicated to the Centre to rectify the format of forms and is waiting for a response from it.

"Although the MHA has extended the deadline for biometric enrolment of Myanmar nationals till December 31, we cannot pursue the exercise within the stipulated time. We have informed the Centre about the forms and are yet to receive a response from it. The MHA may extend the deadline again," he said.

Other home officials also pointed out that using the existing forms would contradict assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier this year that "no Myanmar refugee taking shelter in Mizoram would be deported until peace is fully restored in the strife-torn neighbouring country".

Advertisment

Lalduhoma had also earlier said that his government would not collect biometric details of Myanmar refugees using the existing forms and portal as they are meant for the deportation of illegal immigrants.

In April last year, the MHA directed the governments of both Mizoram and Manipur, which share borders with Myanmar, to collect the biometric and biographic details of "illegal immigrants" in their states.

Again in June, the Centre directed the states that the exercise be completed by the end of September and directed both the states to prepare a plan and initiate the process.

Advertisment

Although the Mizoram government initially took steps in line with the Centre's directive, conducting training and appointing nodal officers, the council of ministers in a meeting held in September had decided against proceeding with biometric and biographic enrollment for refugees, citing concerns that undertaking such an exercise would be inadvisable ahead of the state assembly polls in November 2023.

Later, the deadline for the collection of biometric details of illegal immigrants was extended to December 31, 2024.

According to the state home department, the number of Myanmar refugees has slightly declined as some have returned to their homes in Myanmar's western Chin state, where ethnic armed groups and civil resistance movements have regained control over certain areas.

Advertisment

As of December 18, the number of Myanmar refugees has shrunk from over 34,000 to 32,794, it said.

Of these, 16,892 refugees are taking shelter in 127 relief camps spread across seven districts, while 15,902 live outside the camps, it said.

Among the Myanmar refugees, 10,002 are males, 10,340 are females, and 12,452 are children, the department said. PTI CORR SBN SBN