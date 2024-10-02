Improve infra for bus passengers: Congress slams Maharashtra govt over Shivneri bus 'Sundari' move

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the MSRTC's decision to introduce air hostess-like attendants on electric "Shivneri" luxury buses between Mumbai and Pune, accusing the state government of neglecting the basic infrastructure for passengers.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, under its new chairman Bharat Gogawale, on Tuesday announced the introduction of "Sundaris" on air-conditioned buses plying between the two key cities under the brand name "Shivneri".

The decision was taken at the state-owned transport corporation's 304th board meeting chaired by Gogawale in Mumbai to provide air travel-like hospitality to commuters travelling on the 200-km-long busy route, the MSRTC stated.

Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, criticised the government over the MSRTC move, drawing attention to the poor condition of state-run buses as well as the rickety infrastructure at bus stations.

"This is a directionless government. The first decision of Bharat Gogawale who couldn't become a minister, as MSRTC chief is to appoint Shivneri Sundaris.

"The condition of MSRTC buses and the bus stations across the state is pathetic. There are no clean washrooms for women at bus stations. But instead of resolving these issues, the government is appointing Shivneri Sundaris. This is a directionless government headed by directionless leaders," Wadettiwar alleged.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde hit back at Congress alleging that MSRTC workers were ill-treated when the MVA government was in power.

"They (the opposition) made MSRTC workers jobless, stopped their salaries and bonuses, and lathi-charged them. When we are creating more jobs and modernising MSRTC, they are opposing us and the 'Shivneri Sundari' concept," Hegde said. PTI MR NSK