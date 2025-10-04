Improving air connectivity key for integration of J-K with national mainstream: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that improving air connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is crucial not only for passenger convenience but also for economic growth, tourism and greater integration of the region with national mainstream.

Reviewing aviation plans for the Union Territory, he underlined the importance of improving regional connectivity and providing affordable travel options to local residents.

At a meeting attended by Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry, and Vipin Kumar, Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Singh called for fast-tracking necessary approvals and technical work.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, emphasised that the Udhampur airport could initially begin operations with ATR 72-seater aircraft under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAAN, which would cap ticket fares at nearly half the prevailing market rates.

This would not only make flights more affordable but also bring Delhi-Udhampur fares substantially lower than the Delhi-Jammu route, thus offering a huge incentive to even Jammu-bound passengers to take the Delhi-Udhampur air route.

The step would be a major relief for students and young professionals who often face steep travel costs, he said.

Singh said that earlier attempts to develop an airstrip in Kishtwar faced hurdles, and fresh feasibility and land assessment studies are now being initiated to find a feasible solution.

Referring to Kishtwar as an "aspirational agricultural district", he highlighted that an airport there would boost the region's economy, especially the agricultural economy, by helping local saffron cultivators and farmers reach wider markets.

The minister said that he would personally take up the matter of land requisition, wherever required, with the chief minister and chief secretary.

He also reviewed the ongoing expansion of Jammu airport, which is being upgraded at a cost of around Rs 860 crore, according to a statement.