Improving government hospitals top priority for Delhi govt: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that strengthening government hospitals and ensuring better healthcare facilities for patients is among the top priorities of her government.

Chairing a review meeting, Gupta directed officials to ensure adequate availability of medicines, equipment and infrastructure in all hospitals across the city.

Accompanied by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the chief minister reviewed the status of essential medicines, equipment, manpower, and ongoing infrastructure projects.

Senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present to address construction and repair-related concerns.

Gupta said that around 90 per cent of essential medicines are currently available in Delhi hospitals and that there is "no shortage of ventilators" in any institution.

"We will ensure prompt supply wherever there is any shortage. There is no dearth of funds to strengthen Delhi's healthcare system," she asserted.

The chief minister instructed hospital heads to immediately report any deficiencies and directed the health department and PWD to work in close coordination to expedite repair and maintenance works.

She also asked all hospitals to submit time-bound reports on medicine supply, infrastructure, and staffing before the next review meeting.

Emphasising compassionate care, Gupta urged medical staff to treat patients with empathy and strengthen public trust in government health institutions.

"No shortage should be allowed in four key areas: medicines, equipment, staff and infrastructure," she said.

Addressing the media later, the chief minister expressed concern over some hospitals continuing to use outdated machines. She announced that advanced diagnostic equipment such as MRI, CT scan, ultrasound and X-ray machines would be provided under Public-Private Partnership and Corporate Social Responsibility models.

Hospital infrastructure is also being upgraded through the Chief Minister's Development Fund, she added.

Reaffirming her government's commitment to improving healthcare, Gupta said, "Our goal is not merely to modernise hospital buildings, but to make the healthcare system people-centric, accessible, and reliable." PTI NSM RUK RUK