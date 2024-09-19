Imran Hussain: The Muslim face in Atishi led Delhi cabinet

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Imran Hussain, the sole Muslim face in chief minister-designate Atishi's Delhi cabinet, is a two-time MLA from the Ballimaran constituency in Chandni Chowk.

The 43-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader is set to become a member of Atishi's council of ministers.

Hussain held the portfolios of Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election in the Kejriwal-led cabinet.

He made his electoral debut with AAP in 2015, defeating BJP's Shyam Lal Morwal by a margin of 33,877 votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Hussain was re-elected after defeating BJP's Lata by 36,172 votes.

Before joining AAP, Hussain contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket but lost to Congress' Haroon Yusuf.

Earlier, in April 2012, he won a councillor seat from Ballimaran on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket.

Born and raised in Delhi, Hussain hails from the walled city area of the national capital. He studied at Crescent School in Daryaganj and earned a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from Jamia Millia Islamia before joining his family's garment business.

Hussain is among the four ministers who will be retained in Atishi's new cabinet.

After the outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal resigned, AAP formally claimed a stake in forming a new government under Atishi's leadership.

The new cabinet is set to take the oath of office on September 21. However, their tenure will be brief, as Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year. PTI SJJ HIG