In 10 years, BJP-led Centre has given Rs 10.76 lakh crore worth projects to TN: Annamalai

Chennai, Jul 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said during 2014-24, his party-led government at the Centre had given Rs 10.76 lakh crore worth of projects to the state.

In a post on 'X', Annamalai said the ongoing work for the East Coast Road expansion project here, an election assurance of the DMK, is now being implemented by way of an 'allocation of Rs 9,386 crore' by the Centre.

"Has Chief Minister M K Stalin forgotten or trying to hide the Rs 5,800 crore allocation for the Chennai port-Maduravoyal elevated expressway project, another election assurance of the DMK," he asked.

Annamalai also detailed several other projects for Tamil Nadu by the Union government during the past 10 years and asserted that in future too, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi would fulfill the state's aspirations.

However, the DMK government forgets the tasks to be performed by it and is only focusing on criticising others and they should change their attitude.

Annamalai's statement is in response to Chief Minister Stalin, who expressed hope that the Centre would fulfill the expectations of the people of the state by clearing Tamil Nadu-specific projects in the Union budget 2024-25. PTI VGN KH