In 1st visit to Manipur after 2023 violence, Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore

Imphal: Nearly two years after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on September 13 and unveil projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Opposition parties have been criticising the Prime Minister for not visiting the northeastern state, where clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur where Kukis are in the majority.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore from the state capital Imphal dominated by the Meiteis, they said.

It was being speculated for the past few days that Modi would club his official visit to neighbouring Mizoram with one in Manipur, but no confirmation was available from either the government or the BJP.

However, on Thursday evening, the government put up a large billboard announcing the PM’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and at Kangla Fort in the state capital on September 13.

The hoarding came up at Keisampat Juntion, a key location in Imphal, which is also close to the BJP’s state headquarters. More such billboards are expected to be put up in the state.

Manipur is under the President’s Rule since Februay, after the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government issued an advisory asking the public attending a “VVIP programme” in Peace Ground on September 13 not to bring "key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition..

A notification that did not mention the Prime Minister’s name also advised the public to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the PM’s visit as a "very fortunate" one for the people and the state.

"It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people… Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to the people. Modi is the first PM to visit during such hard times," the BJP MP said.

In a video message, Leishemba also asked all to welcome Modi and not to make any boycott call.

Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, officials said.

Both state and central forces personnel have been deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being constructed for the prime minister's function.

Central security teams, accompanied by state personnel, are conducting round-the-clock inspection of Kangla Fort, and boats of the state disaster management force have been employed for patrolling the moats that surround the fort.

Kangla Fort served as the ancient seat of power for the then Manipuri rulers before the annexation of the princely kingdom in 1891. The fort, which is surrounded by moats on three sides and the Imphal river on the Eastern side, encloses a large polo field, a small forest, ruins of temples and state archaeological offices.

A team of central security officials also reached Churachandpur.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed and bamboo barricades constructed along the route leading to the Peace Ground.