In 20 days, Airtel users in Gujarat received 79 mn potential spam calls: Company

Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has identified 79 million potential spam calls and 4 million spam SMS in Gujarat and informed users about them in the last 20 days.

The company has started an AI powered spam detection system and when such spam calls come, customers are notified as 'Suspected Spam' call and for SMS it is written on them that SMS is suspected spam.

"As connectivity expands, customers are increasingly confronted with a wave of scams, fraud and harmful communications that can leave them feeling exposed. In response to these digital threats, Airtel has launched an AI-driven solution designed to proactively identify suspected spam calls and messages," Soumendra Sahu, the CEO Airtel's Gujarat region, told reporters here.

He said that the company has launched this service for its 11.9 million customer base in Gujarat. All Airtel mobile customers in Gujarat now have automatic access to the free solution without needing to request service or download an app.

Developed in-house by Airtel's data scientists, the AI-powered solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as "Suspected Spam", the release by Airtel said.

The network powered by AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender's usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately, it further said.

The system also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralized database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real time by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm to caution users from accidentally clicking on suspicious links. PTI PD MR MR