In 2025, Mamata pledges to stand firmly for 'what is just'

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) Wishing the people on occasion of the new year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday pledged to stand firmly for "what is just" and help those less fortunate.

She also expressed her gratitude for the love received, the challenges faced and the lessons learnt from them in the past year.

"As we step into 2025, my heart swells with gratitude for the love we’ve received, the challenges we’ve faced together, and the invaluable lessons we’ve learned along the way," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"Let this New Year imbue us with a renewed sense of purpose, the wisdom to let go of negativity, and the determination to work towards collective progress. May we pledge to stand firmly for what is just and extend our hands to uplift those less fortunate. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy New Year!" she added. PTI SCH NN