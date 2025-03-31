In 2029, we will see Modi as PM again, says Fadnavis, trashes Raut's 'retirement' claim

Nagpur/Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor, asserting the PM would continue to lead the country beyond 2029, when the next Lok Sabha polls are due.

Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that Modi went to the RSS headquarters on Sunday to convey the message that he is "retiring", Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, "In 2029, we will see Modi as the prime minister again." Speaking to reporters separately in Nagpur, which houses the headquarters of the BJP's ideological mentor, senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said he was not aware of any talk of (PM's) replacement.

"There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue (to lead)," Fadnavis insisted.

Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture, the CM added.

"In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it," he said, referring to Raut's claim that Modi's successor would come from Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Raut claimed the RSS wants a change in the political leadership in the country.

"He (Modi) probably went to the RSS headquarters to write his retirement application in September," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed, alluding to some leaders in the ruling dispensation retiring at 75.

Modi, who is in his third term as PM, turns 75 in September this year.

He claimed the RSS reminded Modi of the "75-year norm".

"It appears that Modi's heir will be decided by the RSS which is why Modi was called (to the RSS headquarters) and discussions took place. Sangh's discussions are held behind closed doors. The indications are very clear. The Sangh will decide the next leader and that leader could be from Maharashtra," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Asked about Raut's assertion that the RSS will select PM Modi's successor from Maharashtra, Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "I don't have any such information." On Modi's visit to Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in RSS headquarters, Joshi said, "Yesterday's programmes went well. We all are happy. His (Modi's) interest in service was evident during the COVID period.

"I feel that his coming here yesterday and laying the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya centre building has elevated the institute's stature. Similarly, his visit as a swayamsevak (RSS volunteer) to Reshimbagh on the occasion of Sangh founder K B Hedgewar's birth anniversary was very nice," Joshi said.

The RSS headquarters in the Mahal area and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh are among the hallowed institutions of the Sangh, which is in the 100th year of its formation.

In his first visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur after becoming the prime minister 11 years ago, Modi on Sunday described the Sangh as the banyan tree' of India's immortal culture.

Modi became the second sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the premises in 2000 during his third term as PM, an RSS official said. PTI CLS ND PR VT RSY