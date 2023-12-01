In 3 years, Noida Police's family dispute resolution clinic sees 88% success in resolving cases

Noida, Dec 1 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police-backed Family Dispute Resolution Clinic (FDRC) has been able to successfully settle almost 88 per cent of cases of domestic conflicts through counselling and mediation over the last three years, according to official data.

Advertisment

However, unresolved disputes between couples resulted in registration of FIRs in 118 cases of familial conflicts since 2020 while there are 97 ongoing cases as on date, the data showed.

According to police, from 2020 to November 2023, 2,890 cases were dealt by the Women Help Cell, in which 2,619 families were included.

"Through the FDRC unit, 239 families were united by mediation in 2023, 250 in 2022, 274 in 2021 and 106 families in 2020, and the couples who brought their problems went back satisfied from here. This results in a success rate of around 87.80 per cent," police said in a statement.

Advertisment

The figures were shared on Friday during the third foundation anniversary of the FDRC, which is being run with the support of the Sharda University.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, Additional CP Babloo Kumar, DCP (Women Safety) Priti Yadav, FDRC coordinator Ritu Gautam, Sharda University's Pro-Chancellor Y K Gupta and Director Ajit Kumar were among those who attended the programme.

The FDRC was launched in 2020 by Additional Director General of Police Alok Singh, who served as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Advertisment

"FDRC was launched in 2020 in collaboration with Sharda University. This is a professional counselling and mediation unit of the Women Help Cell of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, where disputes of families are resolved," the statement said.

Today's fast-paced life takes a toll on relationships, sometimes pushing it to a breaking point. In such circumstances disputes arise and people come to the Women's Help Cell for legal advice, police noted.

"The effort of the Women Help Cell is to save both the families from disintegrating by providing counselling to the husband and wife and both the families through professional counsellors during different stages of mediation,” police said in the statement.

"The FDRC was started three years ago, in which, in view of the increasing cases of family disputes, domestic violence, domestic violence, live-in relationship disputes are referred for resolution through mediation. Mediation services are provided by a joint panel of experts from Sharda University and police. Psychologists, psychiatrists and law experts are present among these experts," it added. PTI KIS ANB ANB