In 99 days after FIR, Odisha court awards life term to man for raping blind minor

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) In one of the fastest POCSO trials in Odisha, a Jharsuguda district court on Wednesday sentenced a 54-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old blind girl, delivering the verdict within 99 days of the FIR being registered.

Puja Sarangi, additional district and sessions judge-cum-judge of special court (POCSO), also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

In case of default in paying the fine, the convict will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for six more months, PR Singhdeo, special public prosecutor of the court, said.

As the convict is a neighbour of the victim, he has not been identified, he added.

The court also directed the government to pay Rs 10.50 lakh compensation to the survivor under the victim compensation scheme, he said.

According to the prosecution, the girl had visited the convict's house to watch television on May 2.

Taking advantage of the afternoon hours when his family was asleep, the accused raped and threatened to kill her if she disclosed it, the prosecution said.

The girl's father reported the incident at Rengali police station on May 6, and the accused was arrested on May 8, Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

"Soon after registering the FIR, we collected all scientific and medical evidence. We also did DNA analysis to deliver speedy justice to the survivor," the SP said.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. Our resolve is clear—swift, sure, and scientific investigations to ensure that no criminal escapes the law. This conviction reinforces our pledge to protect the vulnerable and deliver justice without delay," he added.

In March, Jharsuguda police had secured 25 years rigorous imprisonment for a serial rapist within a record 55 days. The man was convicted of sexually assaulting two minor boys. PTI BBM BBM MNB