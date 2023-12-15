In a broken world, time for India to globalise compassion: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Nobel Peace Prize winner and children's rights campaigner Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said while the West has globalised business, trade, knowledge, manufacturing, data and capitalism, it is time for India to globalise compassion.

Advertisment

Satyarthi was the guest of honour at the fifth anniversary celebrations of Social Venture Partners India (SVP India), an organisation focused on collaborative philanthropy in Gujarat.

"We live in an increasingly broken, fragmented and unjust world. First, a war had broken out between Russia and Ukraine, and now, Israel and Palestine are fighting. Children suffer the most in such situations," he told reporters on the sidelines of the event here.

News is coming from the battlefields about children suffering due to the wars, and the United Nations has asked for a ceasefire several times, but there has been no outcome, said the Nobel laureate.

Advertisment

"It is time for India to globalise compassion. The West has globalised business, trade, knowledge, manufacturing, data and capitalism. From the land of Mahatma Gandhi, I humbly say that this is the time to globalise compassion," Satyarthi said.

The 69-year-old activist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for focusing on the exploitation of children for financial gains.

Satyarthi founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organisation campaigning against child labour, and the GoodWeave organisation, which certifies carpet manufacturers who do not use underage kids in their production.

Advertisment

The veteran campaigner said in the last nine years after he got the Nobel Prize, the government, the police and political leaders have taken various steps to stop exploitation of children for financial gains.

He said the government has modified laws to protect children's rights and they must be implemented scrupulously.

Satyarthi maintained that it was not just the government or any organisation's responsibility, but people's collective responsibility to curb crimes against kids, especially girls, and build a child-friendly society.

"When I started schooling at the age of five, I saw a child of a cobbler not going to school and working on the street. I asked my teachers and my parents about why he was not going to school. The reply was the same from everyone 'that it is like that only'," he said. PTI PD ARU RSY