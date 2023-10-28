In a democratic country anyone can become PM, why not Edappadi Palaniswami, asks AIADMK former Minister

Madurai, Oct 28 (PTI) AIADMK senior and former State Minister Sellur K Raju pitched party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the Prime Ministerial post and sought to know why he should not become the PM.

Advertisment

While firing sharp barbs at the estranged ally, the BJP, accusing it of encouraging sudden leaders in Tamil Nadu, Raju said in a democratic nation anyone could become the Prime Minister. "Why should not Edappadi K Palaniswami become the Prime Minister. He has all the qualification," Raja said addressing the party's 52nd anniversary celebrations here late on Friday night.

Tamil Nadu had rejected the BJP under its leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa raised the issue of leadership. "She had asked the people to chose between the lady and Modi and people chose Amma (as Jayalalithaa was fondly called," Raju said.

He claimed that the BJP encouraged "rowdy elements" and "fast food leaders (sudden) leaders" in the Tamil Nadu unit.

Also Raju flayed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for launching a signature campaign to abolish NEET, and said former Chief Minister Palaniswami adopted a pragmatic approach by introducing 7.5 percent reservation for the poor thus enabling the state government school students to get admission in medical colleges. PTI ROH