In a first, Army Day Parade to be held outside Cantt area in Jaipur on Jan 15

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) For the first time in India, the 78th Army Day Parade is set to be organised in a public setting outside a cantonment area in Jaipur on January 15, officials said on Saturday.

A meeting to review arrangements for the event was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A Sawant, they said.

Sawant said the event is a matter of pride not only for Rajasthan but for the entire nation.

Naveen Jain, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, said, "The parade will mark a historic moment as it will be organised in a public setting outside the cantonment area for the first time in the country." He said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is making special efforts to ensure wide public participation so that people can closely witness the valour, discipline and traditions of the Indian Army.

District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni briefed the meeting on seating arrangements for spectators as well as entry and exit routes.

Soni urged the educational institutions and organisations to submit details of the number of participants expected to attend the parade by Monday to enable better planning.

Security arrangements have been put in place, with police, traffic police and other security agencies working in coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the event, the officials said. PTI AG APL APL