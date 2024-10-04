In a first, beach shacks come up in Goa at start of tourist season

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) Tourism operators in Goa have begun erecting beach shacks this year in a departure from the usual practice of waiting for the season to be fully energised by December.

Incidentally, two chartered flights with tourists from Russia arrived at Manohar International Airport on October 2. The arrival of chartered flights generally symbolises the start of the tourist season.

"This is the first time that shacks are waiting for tourists to come. Usually, tourists wait for shacks to come up. Of the 350-off beach shacks, some 80 per cent have already been erected and the rest will come up by October 15," said Cruz Cardoso, president of the Shack Owners' Welfare Society.

The beach shack are dismantled before monsoon annually in the coastal state.

Aviral Mathur, a New Delhi resident heading the Federation of Resident Doctors Association said he was surprised to see shacks coming up as early as October.

"Goa has opened earlier this time. Beach shacks have been erected and hotels have installed beach beds," he said.

The experience in Goa has been very satisfying, especially the amazing sea, said Russian tourist Elena Astakhova, who arrived in Delhi last month and then travelled to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu before coming here.

Enjoying at Cavelossim beach in south Goa, she said she would come back to the state.

Shack and hotel owners are looking at good tourist season this year with things in place before time, Cardoso said. PTI RPS BNM