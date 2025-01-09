In a first, CRPF launches public adoption of retired force dogs

New Delhi: The CRPF has launched a first-ever online service that allows common people to adopt retired sniffer and assault dogs from the country's largest paramilitary force to give these four-legged soldiers a comfortable second life.

This is probably the first time that any security force has decided to offer their trained dogs for public adoption, as this move was always fraught with the dangers of misuse of these highly-skilled and motivated dogs by anti-national elements.

Till now, the central forces and state police were handing over their retired dogs to registered NGOs or reputed organisations for their care.

More than 30 canines from four breeds -- Belgian Shepherd Malinois, German Shepherd, Labrador and the indigenous Mudhol Hound -- can now be adopted through a rigorous process that will be monitored by the CRPF's specialised Dog Breeding and Training School (DBTS) near Bengaluru.

These canines, aged 8-12 years, have undertaken hundreds of operations in the anti-Naxal, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism theatres across the country, saving lives of numerous troops from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and deadly ambushes laid by Maoists or terrorists, a senior officer told PTI.

Baloo, Sweety, Veeru, Moby, Coco, Stroll and their colleagues have been trained in various sniffer and combat streams such as explosive detection and tracking, infantry patrol and assault, etc.

The officer said the adoption is free and the adopter can check the force's website to gather basic details and pictures of the dogs up for adoption, fill up a form stating their "motivation and intent" for adopting a retired police K9, and state how they plan to engage the canine -- like a companion, guard or a therapy dog -- along with details of the proposed accommodation for the adopted dog.

"A compatibility meeting between the adopter and the dog will be organised at a designated camp where the retired canine is housed. We have also got these selected canines groomed by dog behaviour experts so that they can adjust in a homely environment," the officer said.

A brief profile, picture and citation of these "soldier buddies" have been hosted on the CRPF portal, making it clear that the adopter shall take care of the "K9 hero with dignity, due diligence and compassion".

The force, as part of this adoption process, will sign a "legally-binding" agreement with the adopter and will provide a KCI (Kennel Club of India) registration certificate, medical and vaccination records, and other vital documents of these canines.

"Initiating public adoption of our retired dogs is an effort to ensure a happy second life for our canine soldiers," CRPF Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran told PTI.

It has been made clear in the terms and conditions of the adoption process that there shall be no "abuse or ill-treatment" of the K9 and that they should not be sold, used for any purpose to earn money, or deployed against any person.

The guidelines state that CRPF officers should be allowed for "periodic verification" of the adopted dogs, including regular communication with their handlers through short videos and live videoconferencing.

"The adopter shall give emotional support if the K9 is found in distress, and extend all therapeutic care as required for a geriatric dog," the guidelines state.

The force hopes that these brave loyal soldiers get a good home and family as it writes about Zina, a female Belgian Shepherd Malinois, how she is "loyal with a balanced temperament, making her an ideal companion for families looking for a protective yet gentle dog".

With about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the leading internal security force of the country which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.